‘Business Incubator’ in Buchanan to help breathe life into start-ups

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - This new incubator program will provide not only an opportunity for business owners but also improve the experience of Buchanan’s downtown district.

It may look a little rough now but what you’re seeing is the birthplace for bigger better business.

Ashley Regal, the executive director of LiveBuchanan, says the business incubator’s goal is to support businesses from day one and help them build a solid foundation to grow.

“Starting a business is already a huge risk but when the cost of daily goods, construction all of that go through the roof it’s really hard to recruit an emerging business and ask them to risk everything,” Regal told 16 News Now. “So, when you give them a chance to start off smaller, start off easier. they’re able to prove their numbers, they’re able to test the market, they’re able to make mistakes and not lose everything.”

In addition to providing affordable space, members of the incubator have access to monthly coaching that will help them in efforts to grow their business like loan preparedness, networking, and negotiating leases for future storefronts.

Buchanan City Manager Benjamin Eldridge talked about how this incubator will bring new life to their downtown district.

“The incubator is not only gonna bring small business to our downtown, but it will also, I think, bring a lot of diversity to our downtown district in the form of restaurants and retail shops,” Eldridge said.

There are still spaces open to join the incubator, here are a few of the requirements.

Registered for business in Michigan

Be a for-profit business in the retail or food fields

Be in the early stages of business development

Company president/CEO must participate

If you would like to apply to the program you can head to LiveBuchanan’s website here.

