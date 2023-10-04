Billboards honor Hispanic American leaders in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations continue across Michiana, and in South Bend that includes a series of billboards to honor local Latino leaders.

The city and La Casa de Amistad released a series of billboards in the community this week honoring Humberto Delgado and Cecilia Lopez Monterrosa for their contributions to South Bend’s history and culture.

“Humberto has been committed to supporting our youth as a youth program coordinator for over a decade and Cecilia has helped countless community members with welcoming bilingual legal representation,” said Juan Constantino, executive director of La Casa de Amistad.

Humberto and Cecilia are currently being featured on three digital billboards at the locations listed below. The billboards will run through Sunday.

South Bend Avenue and Edison Road (outside of the Linebacker Lounge)

South Bend Avenue and Ironwood Drive

Lincolnway East & Ironwood Drive

“It’s important that we recognize the significant achievements that our Latino leaders make in our community,” said Mayor James Mueller. “I am honored to provide this special thank you and recognition to these deserving leaders for their service and countless contributions to South Bend.”

Meanwhile, a community celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month will be held this Thursday at La Casa de Amistad from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

“This event is for our community to gather, celebrate, and acknowledge the contributions of these two unsung heroes and will feature a traditional dance performance, live music, an award ceremony, and free food for attendees,” Constantino said. “We hope our community joins us to honor these two leaders and to celebrate our community’s Hispanic Heritage.”

La Casa de Amistad is located at 3423 S. Michigan Street.

The city and La Casa de Amistad released a series of billboards in the community this week honoring Humberto Delgado and Cecilia Lopez Monterrosa for their contributions to South Bend's history and culture. (WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.