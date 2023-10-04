2 women charged after altercation at South Bend yard sale

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two South Bend women have been charged in connection with an altercation at a yard sale last month that was the center of a viral video.

Police say a woman reported an assault that happened back on Sept. 1 at a yard sale in the 1100 block of W. Washington Street.

According to police, a video posted on Facebook and reposted on several other social media platforms appeared to show the victims confronting the alleged suspects, who were stealing items from the yard sale. The video also showed the victim(s) being physically assaulted.

After investigating and processing evidence, the South Bend Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit identified Shykeena Smith, 23, and Kanija Taylor, 28, as the suspects in the video.

Smith and Taylor were both charged last week by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office. Smith was charged with two counts of battery and one count of theft. Taylor was charged with one count of battery and one count of theft.

Police say Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26 and Taylor is set to appear in court on Nov. 1.

