WNDU named ‘Station of the Year’ by Indiana Broadcasters Association

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - We want to take a moment to share some special news with our viewers!

The Indiana Broadcasters Association (IBA) honored WNDU Monday night with a couple of Spectrum Awards for the station’s news coverage, including “Station of the Year!”

The organization recognized WNDU as “Station of the Year” for TV Market 2.

Our own Tricia Sloma also won a Spectrum award for investigative reporting for her “Deadly Routine: Baby Bedtime Dangers” report, which examined the rise of sleep-related deaths among infants in St. Joseph County.

The IBA presented the awards during a ceremony in Indianapolis Monday night.

