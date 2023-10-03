Advertise With Us

Swimmer missing after unconfirmed report of a shark attack off California coast

First responders were told three men went for a swim when a shark allegedly attacked one of them. (KPIX, MARIN COUNTY FIRE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities searched a remote section of California’s Point Reyes National Seashore on Monday for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend.

The swimmer was reported missing late Sunday morning near Point Reyes, northwest of San Francisco Bay, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel.

Marin County firefighters determined three men went for a swim and reportedly encountered a shark, which attacked one of them. The two others swam back to shore and told first responders there was a large pool of blood in the water, KPIX reported.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday morning.

“We didn’t find the individual so there’s no way for us to confirm whether or not it was a shark attack,” Schnabel said.

The National Park Service continued a search along the shore of Wildcat Beach and by watercraft, said Christine Beekman, the Point Reyes public information officer.

The missing person’s identity had yet to be positively confirmed, she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student dies at South Bend’s Adams High School
Charlotte Sena has been found safe after a two-day search, authorities said.
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Starting hot; Turning much cooler this week
Dowagiac city leaders providing free filters after heightened lead levels found in drinking water

Latest News

Wildlife experts are warning people to be on high alert for bears this time of year. (CTV...
Investigation underway after couple, dog killed in bear attack at Banff National Park
A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York has been found...
Suspect in custody after missing 9-year-old girl found safe
(CNN, POOL, EMILY’S LIST, SEIU LOCAL 2015, GOV GAVIN NEWSOM OFFICE, GETTY IMAGES, AP IMAGES,...
Laphonza Butler appointed to vacant Senate seat after Feinstein's death
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas carjacked by three armed attackers about a mile from Capitol
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner