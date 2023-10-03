St. Joseph County election board conduct public test of voting equipment for municipal election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County election board is gearing up for the upcoming election by hosting a public test of voting equipment. The event took place at the County Warehouse located on Olive Street on Tuesday.

“This gives the public the opportunity to come out here and make sure that it looks good to them, and that everything works well,” said Chris Lyle, the lead machine technician for the county. “If they have any questions we’re here to answer those for them, to make assure their comfortable so when election day comes they can feel confident that their going in and that the process works for them.”

Tuesday, October 10 is the deadline for voters to register for the upcoming 2023 Municipal Election. The Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023.

The St. Joseph County Election Board joined by citizens, community leaders and media representatives attended the event which offered an opportunity to witness the election preparations firsthand and contribute to the overall transparency of the electoral process.

During the testing, officials examined and assessed the functionality of voting machines, tabulators, and related equipment to guarantee that they are fully prepared

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I take every opportunity to encourage every eligible Hoosier to register to vote! Whether it’s at the Indiana State Fair, county fairs/festivals, or speaking to high school seniors throughout the state, voting is your right and your opportunity to participate in the election process. With the registration deadline approaching, it is so important Hoosiers take a few minutes to get online and get registered. Your vote matters,” said Indiana Secretary of State, Diego Morales.

Indiana residents can register to vote by visiting their local county clerk’s office or online at IndianaVoters.com. On the website, you can also confirm your voter registration, find out who’s on their ballot, contact local election officials, find polling locations, and get information about working the polls.

