South Bend opening applications for human rights scholarship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you know someone looking to make money for college, heads up!

The city has now opened applications for the “2024 South Bend Human Rights Annual Scholarship” contest for St. Joseph County students. This year’s theme and focus is about raising awareness for the South Bend Human Rights Commission and Fair Housing within the community.

The scholarship is open to all high school students, as well as third-grade students.

More specifically, students interested can apply for the following:

High school students:

Video Scholarship: Open to all St. Joseph County High School students : 1–3-minute video. The winner will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship.

Radio Voiceover Scholarship: Open to all St. Joseph County High School students : 1-minute voice message for the radio stations and reflection paper. The winner will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Essay Scholarship: Open to all St. Joseph County High School students : The essay should be 500 words. The winner will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.

3rd grade students:

Flyer Contest: Open to all St Joseph County 3rd grade students : This should be a class project and the class should vote for one student to represent the class. The whole school or whole grade level will be awarded $1,000 which will go towards a pizza party.

Applications for the scholarship contest close on Nov. 2, 2023, and final submissions for all categories are due by Jan. 2, 2024.

To apply, click here.

