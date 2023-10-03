Advertise With Us

South Bend offering grant program for businesses focused on youth services

(Melissa Stephens)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is investing in businesses invested in the youth!

The city of South Bend is now accepting applications for the fourth year of the city’s “Alive” grant program until October 27.

The city says the grant program is available for all businesses that work to keep young people “alive and free, unharmed by violence, free from incarceration, and reduce instances of violence in the community.”

The Alive grant program awards up to $25,000, and is managed by the South Bend Office of Community Initiatives, which funds organizations that provide young people mentorship, employment opportunities, and engagement activities.

“We want to continue to support our community in efforts of having a safe, healthy, prosperous South Bend,” said Moe Scott, Community Initiatives director. “The goal of this program is to collaborate and partner with our community stakeholders to keep our young people alive and free.”

Grant recipients will be contacted by the last week of November.

To learn more or apply, click here.

