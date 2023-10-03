Advertise With Us

South Bend Community School Corporation advances plan for threat detectors

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the South Bend School Board approved a request to start bidding on what they are calling “threat detection systems,” in an effort to keep schools more secure.

The South Bend Community School Corporation said it would like to purchase ten portable units, adding this will help add another layer of security.

The systems would first be used in extracurricular activities.

People with backpacks and bags would be screened for metal threats.

“If we have isolated threats in the schools, we could use these in the schools. We are looking at a very portable, easy-to-move around and get set up. They can detect anything from a razor blade depending on the setting to anything with metal in it,” said Eric Crittendon, who is the Safety & Emergency Preparedness Director for the corporation.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue following this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student dies at South Bend’s Adams High School
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) makes a throw over Duke's R.J. Oben (94) during the first half of...
Notre Dame jumps back into top 10 in latest AP Poll
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Starting hot; Turning much cooler this week
51st annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball past Duke's Terry Moore (23) for the go-ahead...
Estimé’s late TD lifts No. 11 Notre Dame over No. 17 Duke 21-14

Latest News

Michigan City man hit, killed by car in Tall Timbers parking lot
Lawsuit filed to disqualify Donald Trump on Michigan ballots
Plans call for new apartment complex on Fir and Beacon Parkway
South Bend Schools advances plan for metal detector implementation