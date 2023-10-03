South Bend Community School Corporation advances plan for threat detectors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the South Bend School Board approved a request to start bidding on what they are calling “threat detection systems,” in an effort to keep schools more secure.

The South Bend Community School Corporation said it would like to purchase ten portable units, adding this will help add another layer of security.

The systems would first be used in extracurricular activities.

People with backpacks and bags would be screened for metal threats.

“If we have isolated threats in the schools, we could use these in the schools. We are looking at a very portable, easy-to-move around and get set up. They can detect anything from a razor blade depending on the setting to anything with metal in it,” said Eric Crittendon, who is the Safety & Emergency Preparedness Director for the corporation.

