Rise in suicidal thoughts among teenage girls in US, CDC says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The pressures facing young people are ever-growing as each generation faces new challenges never encountered before. Right now, our teenage girls are contemplating suicide at a rate never seen before.

According to the CDC, in 2011 the number of teen boys identifying with having issues with sadness and hopelessness was 21% of boys compared to 36% of teen girls. Fast forward to 2021, 29% of teen boys identify with those feelings and a whopping 57% of teen girls do.

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey examines health behaviors amongst high school students in the U.S. They found that youth mental health issues continue to get worse with contribution factors like the increase of sexual violence, impacts of social media and backlash for their sexual identities

Nearly one in three teen girls have seriously thought about suicide. That’s up almost 60% from a decade ago. One in five have experienced sexual violence in the past year. And more than one in 10 had been forced to have sex. The study also found that nearly half of all LGBTQ+ youth have experienced poor mental health.

Karen White with Sisterhood, a local resource for teen girls within South Bend schools, stresses how important it is to realize how many different aspects of life they are dealing with.

“All of our young people go through and young ladies especially because they have issues of, you know trying, ‘I have to look good, I have to fit in.’ Like friendship, girls/boys relationship,” White explained to 16 News Now. “Girl drama, I have a section I created called No More Drama. And when I say, you know, what I’m talking about? They said, ‘Oh yeah Ms. White we know what you mean.’ Then also a sense of isolation feeling like no one really cares for them.”

You can contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline if you are experiencing mental health-related distress or are worried about your teen who may need crisis support by calling or texting 988. There are trained crisis counselors ready to respond.

Keep in mind that 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.

