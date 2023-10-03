Police officer at Concord schools fired over unwanted communications with former student

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord Community Schools says it has fired one of its police officers after he allegedly engaged in unwanted communications with a former student who recently graduated.

According to a statement from Concord Community Schools, Officer Eric Schuman was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 5 while the district investigated the matter. As required by Indiana law, Schuman was placed on paid leave.

The investigation determined Schuman’s communications with the former student weren’t lawbreaking, but officials say they were “unbecoming of a law enforcement officer, especially an officer assigned to serve and protect students and staff,” and violated board policy.

As a result, Schuman was fired for his actions.

You can read the district’s full statement on the matter in its entirety below:

Early last month, Concord Community Schools administrators were alerted of unwanted communications made by a Concord Community Schools police officer to a former, recently graduated student. Officer Eric Schuman was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, September 5, while Concord Community Schools investigated. As required by Indiana law, it was paid leave. Concord Community Schools determined that Officer Schuman’s conduct was not unlawful, was not an exchange of photos or videos, but was unbecoming of a law enforcement officer – especially an officer assigned to serve and protect students and staff – and in doing so violated board policy. In response, Concord Community Schools ended Officer Schuman’s employment. Because various state and federal privacy laws prohibit disclosure of certain information, Concord Community Schools will not be offering further comment on this matter.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.