Police officer at Concord schools fired over unwanted communications with former student
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord Community Schools says it has fired one of its police officers after he allegedly engaged in unwanted communications with a former student who recently graduated.
According to a statement from Concord Community Schools, Officer Eric Schuman was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 5 while the district investigated the matter. As required by Indiana law, Schuman was placed on paid leave.
The investigation determined Schuman’s communications with the former student weren’t lawbreaking, but officials say they were “unbecoming of a law enforcement officer, especially an officer assigned to serve and protect students and staff,” and violated board policy.
As a result, Schuman was fired for his actions.
You can read the district’s full statement on the matter in its entirety below:
