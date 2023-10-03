Police: Michigan City woman hits husband with car, leaves scene

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit and killed her husband with a car and then left him at the scene on Monday afternoon.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, authorities were called to the parking lot of the Tall Timbers apartment complex around 3 p.m. on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a black Chrysler 200.

Upon arrival, first responders found 24-year-old Kyle Suarez unresponsive and immediately started life-saving measures. He was then transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the black Chrysler was later identified by witnesses as Suarez’s wife, Miranda Eggleston-Suarez, 34. Police were able to contact her and call her back to the scene, where she was taken into custody. An investigation revealed that Eggleston-Suarez wanted to leave the parking lot after Kyle became involved in an altercation with a person. While doing so, she struck Kyle and another truck, and then left him at the scene.

Eggleston-Suarez was arrested on probable cause for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. According to officials, additional charges are possible.

An investigation is underway.

Miranda Eggleston
Miranda Eggleston(LaPorte County Jail)

