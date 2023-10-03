October last chance for fall family fun at Thistleberry Farms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fall season is officially underway and that means it’s time to start getting into the fall festivities. From pumpkin patches, to hayrides, and all in-between, you can get into the spirit of the season at Thistleberry farms.

Our 16-morning news now crew got a look at some of the fun activities going on at the farms.

Starting with the pumpkin patch, where thousands of pumpkins both big and small are ready for carving.

Or you can find your way through the big foot themed corn maze, which is shaped like a giant big foot, with the help of a G.P.S system and over 20 hours of plowing corn.

But it’s the sunflower field that makes the perfect place for a photoshoot, along with all the other fun at the farms.

“Right now our sunflower field is open, and they really only look good for a couple of weeks,” said Dave Frushour, owner of Thistleberry Farms. “So, we only have about a week left with that. but we also have the corn maze, and the u-pick pumpkin patch plus hayrides, pony rides just a lot of things for people to do.”

Thistleberry farms is open Monday through Friday 3 to 7 pm, with extended weekend hours from 10 am to 6 pm.

The farms season officially ends October 28th.

