Advertise With Us

National Emergency Alert poses concerns for victims in domestic violence situations, rape crisis center says

By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send out a test of the national Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, October 4.

The test will be at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time.

For the EAS portion of the test, FEMA will send an emergency alert test message to televisions and radios lasting around one minute, saying: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

However, according to workers with Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center in Sarasota, the test does present a problem for individuals in domestic violence situations who own a safety phone.

The center says a safe phone can be a phone donated to victims that can dial 911 in an emergency or a phone provided by a loved one of someone in a violent situation to call for help. Those phones are often hidden by the victim but if the phone is on, the alert will still sound and could reveal the hiding spot of the phone.

“The best thing a survivor can do is to turn the phone off, at least for tonight and tomorrow,” Sigrid, a worker with SPARCC who asked to only be identified by that name, told ABC7.

The alert may not happen at exactly 2:20 p.m. so turning the phone off for a long period of time is likely the safest option.

If you are in the Suncoast and have a situation where you may need a safety phone, you can reach out to local centers and resources in your area:

Manatee County: HOPE Family Services

Sarasota County: SPARCC

If you would to donate phones to either organization, get in touch with each respective group for instructions.

If you are in South Sarasota County, you can also drop phones off at the Venice Police Department and North Port Police Department,

ABC7 has reached out to FEMA for comment.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student dies at South Bend’s Adams High School
Miranda Eggleston
Police: Michigan City woman hits husband with car, leaves scene
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
A picture of Parks.
15-year-old girl returns home safe in Mishawaka
Dowagiac city leaders providing free filters after heightened lead levels found in drinking water

Latest News

St. Joseph County Election Board hosts public test of voting equipment
Buchanan unveils new 'Business Incubator' for small businesses
Nation sees troubling rise in teen girl suicides
Higher education commissioner speaks at Holy Cross on importance of pursuing college
How Michiana representatives voted in historic vote to oust Speaker McCarthy