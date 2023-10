MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl after she allegedly left home.

Police say Dartayna Parks is 5′0″ and 105 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact the Mishawaka Police Department or 574-258-1684.

A picture of Parks. (Mishawaka Police Department)

