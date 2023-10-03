Advertise With Us

Michigan City man hit, killed by car in Tall Timbers parking lot

(KTTC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man has been killed after a car hit him in the parking lot of the Tall Timbers apartment complex on Monday.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, authorities were called to the Tall Timbers parking lot around 3 p.m. on Monday on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a black Chrysler 200.

Upon arrival, first responders found 24-year-old Kyle Suarez unresponsive and immediately started life-saving measures. He was then transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the black Chrysler was later identified by witnesses as Mr. Suarez’s wife, Miranda Eggleston-Suarez, 34. Police were able to contact her and call her back to the scene, where she was taken into custody. An investigation revealed that Eggleston-Suarez wanted to leave the parking lot after Kyle became involved in an altercation with a person. While doing so, she struck Kyle and another truck, and then left him at the scene.

Eggleston-Suarez was arrested on probable cause for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

An investigation is underway.

