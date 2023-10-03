Michiana EMT honored amid battle with pancreatic cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A local EMT was honored this past weekend for four decades of service, and it comes as he battles pancreatic cancer.

According to WROI 92.1 Giant FM News, Longtime EMT Timothy Grosvenor was honored with the Paramedic Emeritus Award on Saturday at Paddock Springs in Warsaw, where he is temporarily staying amid his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Grosvenor first started EMT classes in Rochester in 1974 during the Super Outbreak when a tornado destroyed Rochester and other parts of Fulton County. He helped rescue three people that day, and countless more over the next four decades.

Grosvenor served in Fulton, Pulaski, and Cass (Ind.) counties, as well as Palm Beach, Fla. He also served as a firefighter for 36 years.

If you were unable to attend Saturday’s event, but want to reach out or send cards, you can do so by sending them to 1545 Liberty Lane, Rochester, IN 46975 or email them to timlynn@rtcol.com.

