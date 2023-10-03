Michiana Chili Cook-Off returns this Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As the weather starts to get cooler, we enter into chili season!
The 25th annual Michiana Chili Cook-Off returns this Sunday, Oct. 8, to Central Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, beverages, a caramel apple booth, and the chance to try chili from over 11 participating restaurants.
The all-you-can-eat competitors are as follows:
- Bistro 933
- Chartwell
- Cultivate Food Rescue
- Four Winds Casino South Bend
- Hotel Elkhart/The Corner Bar
- Ivy Tech Community College Culinary Arts
- Levy at Notre Dame
- Rocky River Tap and Table of Mishawaka
- The Oasis
- Unity Gardens
- University of Notre Dame Catering
Local celebrities along with the popular vote will determine who takes first, second, and third place, as well as who has the best-decorated booth.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and kids aged 2 and younger get in free.
Central Park’s Bandshell Area is located at 295 E. Mishawaka Avenue.
