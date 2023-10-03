MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As the weather starts to get cooler, we enter into chili season!

The 25th annual Michiana Chili Cook-Off returns this Sunday, Oct. 8, to Central Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, beverages, a caramel apple booth, and the chance to try chili from over 11 participating restaurants.

The all-you-can-eat competitors are as follows:

Bistro 933

Chartwell

Cultivate Food Rescue

Four Winds Casino South Bend

Hotel Elkhart/The Corner Bar

Ivy Tech Community College Culinary Arts

Levy at Notre Dame

Rocky River Tap and Table of Mishawaka

The Oasis

Unity Gardens

University of Notre Dame Catering

Local celebrities along with the popular vote will determine who takes first, second, and third place, as well as who has the best-decorated booth.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and kids aged 2 and younger get in free.

Central Park’s Bandshell Area is located at 295 E. Mishawaka Avenue.

