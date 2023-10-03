Michiana Chili Cook-Off returns this Sunday

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As the weather starts to get cooler, we enter into chili season!

The 25th annual Michiana Chili Cook-Off returns this Sunday, Oct. 8, to Central Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, beverages, a caramel apple booth, and the chance to try chili from over 11 participating restaurants.

The all-you-can-eat competitors are as follows:

  • Bistro 933
  • Chartwell
  • Cultivate Food Rescue
  • Four Winds Casino South Bend
  • Hotel Elkhart/The Corner Bar
  • Ivy Tech Community College Culinary Arts
  • Levy at Notre Dame
  • Rocky River Tap and Table of Mishawaka
  • The Oasis
  • Unity Gardens
  • University of Notre Dame Catering

Local celebrities along with the popular vote will determine who takes first, second, and third place, as well as who has the best-decorated booth.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and kids aged 2 and younger get in free.

Central Park’s Bandshell Area is located at 295 E. Mishawaka Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Mishawaka to dedicate park in honor of basketball coach Marv Wood on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Mishawaka to dedicate park in honor of basketball coach Marv Wood

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Marvin “Marv” Wood, was the head coach of the 1954 Milan High School state championship boys basketball team.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Community

Music lovers gather at South Bend Record Show

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
There were more than 30 vendors from across the Midwest showcasing all different types of musical genres through vinyl, CDs, posters… you name it.

Community

The community came together in Watervliet on Sunday to raise money for a local mom battling...

Community comes together to raise money for Hartford woman battling cancer

Updated: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT
|
By Amelia Lee
Amanda Goss, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with cancer nine years ago. And now, she needs around-the-clock care after recently being diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time.

Latest News

Community

School City of Mishawaka holds ‘Beef Bash’ to raise funds for life-size caveman statue

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The idea for the statue came from former athletic director Mike Faulkner, who passed away last year.

Community

Stuff-a-Bus returns in-person, collects food for homeless

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The community came together at Martin’s Super Market on State Road 23 and Ironwood, donating crucial items to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend.

Community

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosts fall shredding event in Elkhart

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosts fall shredding event in Elkhart

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dozens of people came out with boxes full of personal documents to be shredded.

Events

Home & Outdoor Living Expo being held this weekend at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
75 local exhibitors are offering everything you need to update your indoor or outdoor living space.

Events

Michiana Orchid Society Fall Show returns for first time since pandemic

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Event organizers say the free show has tons of photo opportunities and will educate attendees on the wonderful world of orchids.

Events

51st annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
You can enjoy carnival rides, games, food, contests, and lots of apples!