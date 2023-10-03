Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - Some people call Notre Dame “Tight End U” due to the large number of Fighting Irish tight ends who end up getting drafted.

After a major performance by Mitchell Evans for the Irish against Duke this past weekend, we wanted to know who your favorite tight end to play for Notre Dame over the last 20 years is.

Here’s how you responded... and folks, we have a two-way tie for first!

Michael Mayer: 34%

Cole Kmet: 6%

Tyler Eifert: 18%

Kyle Rudolph: 34%

Someone else: 8%

Be sure to watch Countdown to Kickoff each week during the season for more fan polls like this one,

