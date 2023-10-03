Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Louisville

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - Some people call Notre Dame “Tight End U” due to the large number of Fighting Irish tight ends who end up getting drafted.

After a major performance by Mitchell Evans for the Irish against Duke this past weekend, we want to know who your favorite tight end to play for Notre Dame over the last 20 years is.

Here are your options:

  • Michael Mayer
  • Cole Kmet
  • Tyler Eifert
  • Kyle Rudolph
  • Someone else

To submit your vote, click here. The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs this Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

