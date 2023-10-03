Advertise With Us

Lawsuit filed to disqualify Donald Trump on Michigan ballots

Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Jordyn Burrell and WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING (WILX) - Former President Donald Trump is facing more legal drama.

According to our sister station at WILX, a dozen lawsuits to disqualify Trump have been filed across the nation but the group, “Free Speech for People” filed their own lawsuit Friday in Michigan. They say they don’t want to see Donald Trump’s name on Michigan ballots come next year.

“Because he engaged in insurrection and aided insurrectionists against the United States government when he tried to overturn the 2020 election and incited the riot and the Capitol takeover on January 6th of 2021,” said Mark Brewer, a partner at Goodman Acker Law Firm.

Mark Brewer is referencing the 14th amendment section 3 that states “no person who has taken an oath should hold any office under the United States or under any state that have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.”

Mark Brewer says this lawsuit is a direct response to the Secretary of State.

“The Secretary of State has indicated that she intends to put Trump on the ballot here in Michigan unless a court tells her otherwise. So, we’re going to court to get a court order that Trump is not qualified to be on the ballot,” Brewer said.

The secretary of state’s office says they can’t comment on pending litigation but referred News 10 to Secretary Jocelyn Benson’s op-ed piece in the Washington Post where she states, “the wording of the 14th amendment has yet to be determined.”

And she questions the former president’s influence on the January 6 Capitol attack.

She rounds out the piece saying she believes that whether Trump is eligible to run or not should not be left up to the secretary of state but a nonpartisan court.

“The Constitution language is very clear, it’s been used in the past to disqualify people who engage in conduct like Trump from serving and running for the election. The facts are very clear and a neutral judge is going to decide this. This is not a partisan lawsuit,” Brewer said.

