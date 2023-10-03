Last chance for fall family fun this month at Thistleberry Farm

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is officially underway, and that means it’s time to start getting into fall festivities!

From pumpkin patches to hayride, and all in-between, you can get into the spirit of the season at Thistleberry Farm!

Our 16 Morning News Now crew got a firsthand look at some of the fun activities going on there — starting with the pumpkin patch, where thousands of pumpkins, both big and small, are ready for carving.

You can also find your way through the corn maze, which is shaped like a giant Bigfoot thanks to a GPS system and over 20 hours of plowing corn.

But it’s the sunflower field that makes the perfect place for a photoshoot, along with all the other fun at the farms.

“Right now, our sunflower field is open, and they really only look good for a couple of weeks,” said Dave Frushour, owner of Thistleberry Farm. “So, we only have about a week left with that. but we also have the corn maze, and the U-Pick pumpkin patch, plus hayrides, pony rides, just a lot of things for people to do.”

Thistleberry Farm is located at 61391 Mayflower Road. It’s open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with extended weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The farm season officially ends Oct. 28. For more information, click here.

