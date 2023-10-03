How Michiana representatives voted in historic vote to oust Speaker McCarthy

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - For the first time in U.S. history, a speaker of the House has been voted out of office.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker Tuesday after a tight vote where the yeas beat the nays 216-210.

As for Michiana’s voices in Washington, they all voted against McCarthy being ousted. Here’s a look:

Indiana 2nd District Rep. Rudy Yakym (R): Nay

Indiana 3rd District Rep, Jim Banks (R): Nay

Michigan 4th District Rep. Bill Huizenga (R): Nay

Michigan 5th District Rep. Tim Walberg (R): Nay

So, what happens next? A temporary speaker will be named from a list that McCarthy made back in January, but at this time that list is not public.

