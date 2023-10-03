How Michiana representatives voted in historic vote to oust Speaker McCarthy

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - For the first time in U.S. history, a speaker of the House has been voted out of office.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker Tuesday after a tight vote where the yeas beat the nays 216-210.

As for Michiana’s voices in Washington, they all voted against McCarthy being ousted. Here’s a look:

  • Indiana 2nd District Rep. Rudy Yakym (R): Nay
  • Indiana 3rd District Rep, Jim Banks (R): Nay
  • Michigan 4th District Rep. Bill Huizenga (R): Nay
  • Michigan 5th District Rep. Tim Walberg (R): Nay

So, what happens next? A temporary speaker will be named from a list that McCarthy made back in January, but at this time that list is not public.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...

Lawsuit filed to disqualify Donald Trump on Michigan ballots

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jordyn Burrell and WILX News 10
According to our sister station at WILX, a dozen lawsuits to disqualify Trump have been filed across the nation but the group, “Free Speech for People” filed their own lawsuit last Friday in Michigan.

Politics

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We’re getting closer and closer to Election Day!

Candidates

League of Women Voters of Elkhart County hosting candidate forum Thursday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Elkhart Public Library downtown branch.

News

Are some politicians too old to serve? Michiana weighs in

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By George Mallet
George Mallet hit the streets of South Bend to find out to what extent age is likely to be a factor in the decisions made by voters.

Latest News

Politics

St. Joseph County Republicans seeking Statehouse interns for 2024 session

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Local Republicans are seeking interns to join them for the upcoming 2024 legislative session in Indianapolis.

Politics

Sen. Mike Braun makes campaign stop in Michiana on Aug. 23, 2023.

Sen. Mike Braun makes campaign stop in Michiana

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
Republican Mike Braun will give up his seat in the U.S. Senate to run for Indiana governor, but not until the last minute.

Politics

Rep. Yakym talks district tour, presidential race, indictment of Trump

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The congressman took some time out of his busy schedule on Wednesday morning to stop by The WNDU Studios, where he had a quick conversation with our own Joshua Short.

News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the South Carolina State House in...

Michiana residents, politicians react to latest indictment of Donald Trump

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
In trying to talk to everyday people on the street, 16 News Now found the overwhelming majority of those approached were not willing to share their opinions publicly.

Politics

2023 Michigan primary election results

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tuesday was a primary election day for Berrien, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties, with a handful of issues on the ballot this August.

News

Michigan 2023 August Primary Election: Races to watch here in Michiana

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Voters in Michigan will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election.