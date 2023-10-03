First Alert Forecast: Near record highs Tuesday. 50F highs this weekend

We tied over a century old record high temperature Monday!



👉 We will be close to tying another record high today. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/qPecm8Ri8g — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) October 3, 2023

The pattern we discussed last week is firmly in control of our weather to start the week. Highs will be in record territory on Tuesday and Wednesday to make 4 straight days in the 80s. The ridge will give way to a trough of low pressure and usher in much cooler temperatures by this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and rain. Temperatures will only warm to the 60s on Friday and finally the 50s Saturday and Sunday. The average high this time of year is around 68° and we’ll be 10° below that mark on Saturday and Sunday. Conditions will moderate back to average next week with most mornings starting the 40s.

TUESDAY: Another warm day with summer-like temperatures. High near 85F. Low 62F. Wind S at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: One last day of the 80s with stronger wind gusts ahead. Slight chance of a shower late in the day. High near 85F. Low 42F. Wind SW at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered T-showers. Rainfall amounts will total 0.25 to 0.75″. High 72F. Low 52F. Wind WSW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High near 62F. Low 46F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wind chills by Saturday morning will make it feel like the mid & upper 30s across Michiana. Scatered lake effect rain showers will be around Saturday and Sudnay. Highs will stay in the 50s by this coming weekend and lows in the 40s.

