The emergence of Irish TE Mitchell Evans

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With three of their top pass catchers out this past weekend, the stage was set for somebody (really, anybody.) to take the baton and run with it for the Fighting Irish in the passing game.

Enter Mitchell Evans, the team’s top tight end for the last two weeks. But even that’s selling it short. He’s been Notre Dame’s main aerial threat since sitting out the Central Michigan game with a concussion.

Against Ohio State, Evans posted a career-high seven catches to lead the team. Then against Duke, the third-year tight end broke the 100-yard mark for the first time in his college career.

Asked to take on a bigger role in recent weeks due in part to injuries around him, Evans was asked following the Duke game how he felt.

“Tired,” he joked. But Evans said it’s something he was prepared for.

“Sam (Hartman)’s out there, the o-line’s out there, the defensive line’s out there. They’re playing a lot of snaps, too. If you’re asked to do that, you gotta do it,” he said. “That’s what the offseason is for. You’ve gotta train, you’ve gotta train, you’ve gotta train. Cause you could play 40 snaps, you could play 60 snaps, you could play two. But you’ve gotta be ready for every snap you take.”

Head coach Marcus Freeman touched on Evans’ emergence and doesn’t sound too surprised based on what he’s seen so far in practice.

“These last two games, Mitchell Evans is making plays, man,” Freeman said. “It’s a reflection of the way he practices. He practices at a high level. When you continuously practice at a high level, those are going to be the things you do in the game. So, he’s done a great job. He’s a target, he’s a threat for us, right? He’s a playmaker that we can throw the ball to and believe he’s gonna make a play.”

And we all know that Notre Dame is “Tight End U,” so we want to know who your favorite tight end to play for Notre Dame over the last 20 years is. It’s the topic of this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

