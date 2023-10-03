Business incubator program set to help small business in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Small business owners are getting the opportunity to start up their businesses with a new program in Buchanan.

The organization LiveBuchanan created a business incubator called “The Hometown and Company,” where small businesses in the food and retail industry are given the space, resources, and services they need in order for their business to grow.

The space is limited to 10-12 businesses per session and each session runs for one year.

If you are interested in featuring your business the program starts at $250 per month. Applications are always accepted and will be waitlisted and reopened on an as-needed basis.

Goddess of the Moon Leatherworks and Taqueria Don Chepe are some of the first businesses to be featured in the business incubator. The business is set to open mid-October.

