Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect ask for deadline for evidence

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into the Carroll County Courthouse by police officers for his hearing on June 15, 2023.(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys representing the man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi more than six years ago want to see the state’s evidence against their client in a timely manner.

According to our sister station WTHR, Richard Allen’s lawyers filed a motion on Monday requesting that the judge set a Nov. 1 deadline for prosecutors to turn over all evidence to the defense.

The defense team pointed to an overwhelming amount of discovery provided in just the past three weeks by the prosecutor. Allen’s attorneys say the deadline is necessary for him to be fully prepared for trial.

Allen’s attorneys also say some of the newly-provided information from the state — including interviews, a letter and search warrants — supports their alternative theory that Abby Williams and Libby German were not killed by Allen, but rather by other individuals as part of an Odinistic ritualistic sacrifice.

The prosecutor in the case said a week ago that this theory isn’t credible and said the allegations are “colorful, dramatic and highly unprofessional.”

Allen was arrested last October and charged with the February 2017 murders of Abby and Libby. The case has garnered national attention since their bodies were found near the Delphi Monon High Bridge on Feb. 14, 2017 — one day after they went missing.

Allen’s trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 8, 2024.

