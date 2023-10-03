Ask the Doctor: Flu Season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

And this week, we are focusing on the flu.

Question #1: “What is the flu?”

DR. BOB : “The flu is referring to influenza, which is a specific virus.

It causes an upper respiratory infection, so people will experience cough, sore throat, fever, and body aches.

Often, people who have true influenza feel like they got hit by a bus. You just feel awful.

Influenza infections happen year-round in regions near the equator. In our region, we see influenza infections in the fall and winter.

Part of why I wanted to talk about this is because we are starting to see cases in the community.

Question #2: What should someone do if they think they have influenza?

DR. BOB : Some people with influenza may need to be in the hospital. Symptoms such as dehydration, confusion, or difficulty breathing merit a trip to the doctor.

We do have medicine to help reduce the severity of influenza. It is indicated for people who are at risk of complications from influenza. This would include people older than 65, immunocompromising conditions, pregnant patients, or people with heart or lung problems.

Some people who are younger and healthy may not need the medicine and can just take over-the-counter cold and flu medicines until they feel better.

Question #3: How can we prevent influenza?

DR. BOB : If you have a temperature over 100.4, which is what we consider a fever, you should stay home from school or work.

If you are sick, cover your cough and wash your hands.

The flu shot can help reduce your risk of contracting the flu or if you get infected, it can reduce the severity of symptoms. It is important to get the flu shot a couple of weeks before you get exposed.

Usually, we say to wait until the last week or September or early October. However, because we are starting to see cases circulating in the community, I would recommend getting a flu shot as soon as you can.”

