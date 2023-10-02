What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - (WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find Chicken Paprikash, fried fish, and pancackes on the menu!

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Oct. 5, kitchen open at 3 p.m. until sold out - Special: Chicken Paprikash, $14. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Fish Fry Buffet (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Friday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat perch, smelt, and pollack squares, macaroni & cheese, fries, onion rings, salads, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 6 to 12), $6. Family friendly environment.

Fish Fry (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Oct. 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Italian Buffet (MR Falcons - 3212 Keller Street, South Bend) Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Cost: $16. Carryout available. Advance tickets, call 574-904-4644 or 574-288-1090.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Buckwheat Pancake Breakfast (Feedlot Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park - 53373 County Road 131, Bristol) Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Pancakes, sausage, syrup, butter, drinks, $7, cash or credit card. The mill will be open for tours and demonstrations. One-pound flour bag giveaways every 30 minutes.

Fish Fry (Tyner Community Building/Fire Station - 4836 French St., Tyner) Saturday, Oct. 7, from 4 p.m. until sold out - Dine-in or drive-thru carryout. Cost: adults/all carryout, $13; children (ages 10 and under), $6.

Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Next Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - All you can eat. Cost: adults/carryout, $14; children (ages 5-10), $7; 4 and under, free. Eat-in or drive-up carryout. Call 269-545-8280 for carryout, starting at 4 p.m. for 5 p.m. pickup. Legion Auxiliary will also have a bake sale.

Polish Style Chicken Dinner (St. Hedwig - 331 S. Scott St., South Bend) Next Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Drive-thru only. Cost: $16. Advance ticket sales only by Oct. 12, call Norb at 574-233-9008, Rick at 574-381-0970, or the rectory at 574-287-8932.

Chicken Dinner - Carryout Only (Trinity Lutheran Church, 1733 W. Glendora Road, Buchanan) Oct. 18, pickup times: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; and 6:15 to 7 p.m. - Cost: adults, $13; children (ages 4-12), $8; 3 and younger, free. Advance ticket sales only by Oct. 15, call Carolyn Schmaltz at 269-422-1311.

Taste of Unity Harvest Celebration (Palais Royale - 105 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend) Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Signature event of the season, 17 chefs serving small plates, a silent auction, live music, and cash bar. Relax and enjoy. Cost: $50. Tickets at theunitygardens.org

