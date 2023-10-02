Student dies at South Bend’s Adams High School

Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation says a freshman at Adams High School passed away after “an isolated health-related incident” on Monday morning.
According to school officials, the student received immediate medical attention at the school before they were taken to the hospital. The student has not been identified.
In a statement, officials say their hearts go out to the family as well as the staff and students at Adams High School. They also say they are doing everything they can to support all students during the grieving process.
You can read the district’s statement in its entirety below: