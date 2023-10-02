St. Joe County Public Library discusses ‘Banned Books Week’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our team is focusing on something called “Banned Books Week.”

It’s been around for years, but it’s getting renewed attention with many states, passing what some call “book ban laws.” Indiana is one of those states, and some argue it makes it easier to ban books from public libraries.

Jennifer Henecke, chief engagement officer for St. Joe County Public Library, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to discuss what “Banned Books Week” is and what the St. Joe County Public Library is doing to navigate this new normal.

Henecke says “Banned Books Week” is an event that champions literary representation.

“You have librarians, you have authors, publishers, readers, getting together and highlighting the value of free and open access to information, which is exactly what a public library is about,” she says. “We are obligated to have materials for everyone in our community and all of their diverse viewpoints.”

Henecke says if anyone is concerned about books at the library, the board listens and gives them time to explain. But she also says library leaders make decisions based on the entire community’s needs.

To learn more, watch the video above! You can also head to bannedbooksweek.org.

