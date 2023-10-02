South Bend seeks public input on draft of electric vehicle infrastructure plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is seeking your thoughts on a new plan for electric vehicles.

More specifically, officials are asking you for feedback on a draft of the Community Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Plan. The goal is to choose a strategy which best improves “equitable charging access” to support the future of electric vehicles in the city.

City officials say transitioning to electric vehicles in the future will enable the city to address climate change in alignment with its climate action plan, which aims to improve air quality by reducing community-wide greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. Adoption EVs is expected to play a critical role in reaching that goal because emissions associated with passenger vehicles make up approximately 20% of community emissions.

The city says its Sustainability Office developed the EV Infrastructure Plan with Brendle Group, a sustainability consulting firm. During the planning process, several meetings were held with community members to get their input.

You can view the plan by clicking here and give feedback by emailing city staff at EVPlan@southbendin.gov now through Nov. 1.

