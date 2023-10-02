SBCSC announces death of Adams High School student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation says a freshman at Adams High School passed away after “an isolated health-related incident” on Monday morning.

According to school officials, the student received immediate medical attention at the school before they were taken to the hospital. The student has not been identified.

In a statement, officials say their hearts go out to the family as well as the staff and students at Adams High School. They also say they are doing everything they can to support all students during the grieving process.

You can read the district’s statement in its entirety below:

It is with great sadness that we share the news about the loss of a student. This morning a freshman from Adams High School passed away in an isolated health-related incident. The student received immediate medical attention at school and was then transported to the hospital. Our hearts go out to the family as well as the staff and students at Adams High School. We are also grateful for our first responders. While we are grieving, we are doing everything we can to support all students, as we know this will have a profound effect on the Adams student body. We will provide an opportunity for students to discuss and work through issues related to the grieving process. Our staff will continue to be available to help students with additional social workers on site. If you need assistance, please contact the administrators at Adams High School. Our school counselors and social workers can provide a list of school and community resources.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.