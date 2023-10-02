Advertise With Us

Plans call for new apartments at Fir Road and Beacon Parkway

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are in the works for a new apartment complex in the Princess City.

The proposed site is 20 acres on the northeast corner of Fir Road and Beacon Parkway. The plans call for up to 320 apartments, a clubhouse, and even a community pool.

Developers are requesting the city annex the site and the matter be sent to the Mishawaka Plan Commission for a hearing.

