Niles Scream Park celebrating 50 years of frights this season

NILES, Mi. (WNDU) - When you think of October, your mind jumps to Halloween, the costumes, candy, and decorations.

Well for the people at the Niles Scream Park this time of year means thinking of new ways to scare you know what out of the Michiana people.

And this year the scream park made history back in September, officially making this scaring season the 50th consecutive year the scream park has been open. Making it the first haunted house that has accomplished this feat in the entire country!

To commemorate the 50 years, the scream park set up a ‘hall of fear’ for this year, showcasing a timeline of pictures, events, and artifacts from the history of the park.

“It showcases from when the project began from 1974, all the way until last year,” said Ross Ratliff, a manager and actor at Niles Scream Park. “To showcase all the things, we’ve done in our community and where we’ve gone”

The community ties and making an impact in it is a big deal to many of the volunteers at Niles Scream Park.

And it’s been that way since its opening, donating upwards of $2.4 million to local and national non-profit organizations, as well as the Niles Scream Park funded college scholarships for students at Niles, Cassopolis, Brandywine, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg and Penn High Schools!

“It started out as a small Jaycee (performers) project back in 1974, said Ratliff.

" We moved throughout the community over the year. We came here in the mid 90′s, and since records began in 1996, we’ve donated over 2.4 million dollars to charities.”

The scream park has new attractions on display every year, so it’s a different experience every time you go.

Niles Scream Park is open:

· 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Fridays & Saturdays from September 8-September 30

· 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Fridays & Saturdays from October 6-October 28

· 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, the last 4 Sundays in October and November 3-4 for Black Out

