Music lovers gather at South Bend Record Show

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music lovers united Sunday for the South Bend Record Show!

It happened at the Gillespie Conference Center. There were more than 30 vendors from across the Midwest showcasing all different types of musical genres through vinyl, CDs, posters… you name it.

“For me, vinyl I think a lot of people will tell you it just sounds better,” said Jeremy Bonfiglio, owner and organizer of the South Bend Record Show. “It’s a richer, warmer sound than compressed files, digital or CD. You know it is just also to the appeal of being able to hold something in your hand, reading the linear notes. It’s just a more active listening experience.”

The next South Bend Record Show is happening on Dec. 3.

For more information on the South Bend Record Show, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

The community came together in Watervliet on Sunday to raise money for a local mom battling...

Community comes together to raise money for Hartford woman battling cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amelia Lee
Amanda Goss, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with cancer nine years ago. And now, she needs around-the-clock care after recently being diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time.

Community

School City of Mishawaka holds ‘Beef Bash’ to raise funds for life-size caveman statue

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The idea for the statue came from former athletic director Mike Faulkner, who passed away last year.

Community

Stuff-a-Bus returns in-person, collects food for homeless

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The community came together at Martin’s Super Market on State Road 23 and Ironwood, donating crucial items to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend.

Community

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosts fall shredding event in Elkhart

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosts fall shredding event in Elkhart

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dozens of people came out with boxes full of personal documents to be shredded.

Latest News

Events

Home & Outdoor Living Expo being held this weekend at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
75 local exhibitors are offering everything you need to update your indoor or outdoor living space.

Events

Michiana Orchid Society Fall Show returns for first time since pandemic

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Event organizers say the free show has tons of photo opportunities and will educate attendees on the wonderful world of orchids.

Events

51st annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
You can enjoy carnival rides, games, food, contests, and lots of apples!

Events

Meet Tony Moran ‘Michael Myers’ at Niles Scream Park!

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Before making his way to Niles, Tony Moran stopped by The WNDU Studios in South Bend to chat with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short.

Community

Lauren and Josh meet the Potawatomi Zoo’s porcupines!

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Lauren Moss and Joshua Short were introduced to Humvee and Chevelle on 16 News Now at Noon.

Events

The festival is returning for its 14th year now with lots of fun attractions on display.

14th annual Falloween Fest returns to Walkerton

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
By Waleed Alamleh
16 Morning News Now checked some of the fun on Friday morning!