Music lovers gather at South Bend Record Show

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music lovers united Sunday for the South Bend Record Show!

It happened at the Gillespie Conference Center. There were more than 30 vendors from across the Midwest showcasing all different types of musical genres through vinyl, CDs, posters… you name it.

“For me, vinyl I think a lot of people will tell you it just sounds better,” said Jeremy Bonfiglio, owner and organizer of the South Bend Record Show. “It’s a richer, warmer sound than compressed files, digital or CD. You know it is just also to the appeal of being able to hold something in your hand, reading the linear notes. It’s just a more active listening experience.”

The next South Bend Record Show is happening on Dec. 3.

For more information on the South Bend Record Show, click here.

