Mishawaka to dedicate park in honor of basketball coach Marv Wood

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you a big basketball fan?

If you are, you’ve probably seen the movie “Hoosiers.” Well, the head coach depicted in the film is actually from Mishawaka. That’s why they’re honoring him with the “Marvin’s Garden Park & Sculpture Dedication” on Thursday.

Marvin “Marv” Wood, was the head coach of the 1954 Milan High School state championship boys basketball team. Both a park and a sculpture have been built in his honor to bring inspiration to undergo everywhere. The sculptures depict the event of Coach Wood and his team measuring the height of the basketball goal just before they took the floor for practice.

The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at the northwest corner of Cedar and Lincolnway East.

On-street parking is also available for those interested in attending.

