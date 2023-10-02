JWAS Foundation now accepting applications for Jaxson scholarship program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The JWAS Foundation was established in memory of Jaxson William Augustus Swank who passed away in a tragic accident in 2004, just a few weeks shy of his second birthday.

Not wanting their son’s death to be in vain, Larry and Sherry Swank started the foundation to provide financial assistance for families to access private schools in St. Joseph County.

The JWAS Foundation is committed to providing financial assistance to deserving families. Empowering kids and families through education and community.

Now the foundation has 20 Jaxson Scholars in eight Michiana schools and a thriving community of families who not only receive help for their children’s education but have created lifelong bonds with each other.

JWAS Executive Director Jeanie Shuck says that the foundation empowers parents to choose where their child goes to school.

“Our job is to educate and inform a parent’s choice of where they want to send their child a school is very personal and we’re not in the business to tell you where to send your kids but our job is to educate them to what’s available in St. Joe County,” Shuck said.

JWAS parent Kristin Givens talks about how the foundation sets up each Jaxson Scholar for success.

“JWAS wants to see these kids succeed, so whether that’s you need help with tutoring. If your kid needs an IEP which is like an individualized education program they basically help you set your kids up for success,” Givens told 16 News Now. “Our kids go through manners classes; they all attend a leadership camp every year. We get together on probably monthly gatherings.”

Applications are open now until Oct. 30. Applicants must be between the ages of 2.5 to 5 years old.

Families must qualify within the foundation’s income guidelines of up to 250%, that’s $75,000 for a family of 4 in St. Joseph County. Families don’t have to reside in St. Joseph County but they are expected to that all Jaxson Scholars are enrolled in an area school.

You can head to jwasfoundation.org to apply. Also, if you apply but are not selected, you’re encouraged to keep applying until your child reaches age 5.

