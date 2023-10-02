Joshua Short visits with students at Jefferson Traditional Middle School

In about an hour’s time, Josh and the students talked about a lot, including some life lessons and the importance of knowing your worth.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our own Joshua Short had the opportunity to meet up with some students in South Bend last week!

Josh spent some time talking to a group of young men, mostly seventh and eighth graders, at Jefferson Traditional Middle School. These young men are part of the school’s My Brother’s Keeper mentorship program.

In about an hour’s time, Josh and the students talked about a lot, including some life lessons and the importance of knowing your worth.

They brought the questions and the energy, and they even had time to take some pictures afterwards.

