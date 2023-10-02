Irish prep for third consecutive night game after win over Duke

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish return to being a top-10 team in the nation this week following a skin-of-their-teeth win over a tough Duke team on the road this past Saturday.

The win won’t win any pageants, but winning ugly is still winning. Notre Dame held a 13-0 lead until Duke went on to claim a lead of its own with a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

On a late fourth-and-16, it looked like the Irish could be headed for their second loss in a row. But transfer quarterback Sam Hartman kept the drive alive with a gutsy scramble. Not long after, Audric Estimé found pay-dirt for the go-ahead score.

It’s been two straight nailbiter games for the Irish after falling to Ohio State at the last second the Saturday prior. But this time, they found a way to win.

Head coach Marcus Freeman sounded pleased with his team’s response this week.

“I wrote down it’s crazy how two weeks in a row you’ve got very similar games with obviously a different outcome,” Freeman told the media on Monday. “I said it last week in the press conferences: great teams find a way to execute when it matters most. That’s what a reflection of Saturday was. When we had to make a play, on that play we were able to. Offensively and defensively make the play, and it ultimately resulted in a victory.”

There’s no rest for the weary in South Bend, as there’s a couple more tough tests waiting for Irish over these next couple of weeks.

They’ll play their third straight game in primetime when they travel to Louisville this coming Saturday to take on the 25th-ranked Cardinals. And before they hit their first bye week of the season, they’ll host an unprecedented fourth straight primetime game against long-time rival USC.

Freeman addressed the difficult stretch of games but said ultimately, they’re not making any excuses.

“You’ve got to understand that this will be our third straight night game and sixth or seventh straight undefeated opponent,” Freeman said. “We’ve got another night game next week, and you’ve got to take into factor some of the requirements they have for school. And then Saturday will come, and obviously you’re judged off whether you win or lose, but you can’t think about that. We’ve got to focus on improving and today’s preparation and making sure we have a better chance to be successful on Saturday.”

Now, the injury bug has bitten the Irish recently, but Freeman had some good news on Monday. After being down three of their top wideouts this past week, the Irish are expecting two of them back this week.

Freeman said that both Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse are expected back after missing the Duke game with hamstring injuries. Deion Colzie will still miss some more time with a knee injury.

Freeman evaluated the performance of his thin receiver group on Saturday during Monday’s presser.

“Yeah, to only have three receivers that played in the game, over the course of the 60 minutes, it takes its toll,” he said. “And that’s no excuse. We have to be better. And so, we have to continue to develop our other guys that are continuously improving, but we have to develop them with a sense of urgency that they can help us. And if you’re on the field, you’ve got to play to the standard. We can’t make excuses that you’re playing 60-some plays. You’ve got to continue to perform mentally and physically at the standard we’re demanding, and so they played their hearts out. We know we’ve got to be better.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s top-25 showdown at Louisville is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC.

