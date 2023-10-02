Irish prep for third consecutive night game after win over Duke

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish return to being a top-10 team in the nation this week following a skin-of-their-teeth win over a tough Duke team on the road this past Saturday.

The win won’t win any pageants, but winning ugly is still winning. Notre Dame held a 13-0 lead until Duke went on to claim a lead of its own with a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

On a late fourth-and-16, it looked like the Irish could be headed for their second loss in a row. But transfer quarterback Sam Hartman kept the drive alive with a gutsy scramble. Not long after, Audric Estimé found pay-dirt for the go-ahead score.

It’s been two straight nailbiter games for the Irish after falling to Ohio State at the last second the Saturday prior. But this time, they found a way to win.

Head coach Marcus Freeman sounded pleased with his team’s response this week.

“I wrote down it’s crazy how two weeks in a row you’ve got very similar games with obviously a different outcome,” Freeman told the media on Monday. “I said it last week in the press conferences: great teams find a way to execute when it matters most. That’s what a reflection of Saturday was. When we had to make a play, on that play we were able to. Offensively and defensively make the play, and it ultimately resulted in a victory.”

There’s no rest for the weary in South Bend, as there’s a couple more tough tests waiting for Irish over these next couple of weeks.

They’ll play their third straight game in primetime when they travel to Louisville this coming Saturday to take on the 25th-ranked Cardinals. And before they hit their first bye week of the season, they’ll host an unprecedented fourth straight primetime game against long-time rival USC.

Freeman addressed the difficult stretch of games but said ultimately, they’re not making any excuses.

“You’ve got to understand that this will be our third straight night game and sixth or seventh straight undefeated opponent,” Freeman said. “We’ve got another night game next week, and you’ve got to take into factor some of the requirements they have for school. And then Saturday will come, and obviously you’re judged off whether you win or lose, but you can’t think about that. We’ve got to focus on improving and today’s preparation and making sure we have a better chance to be successful on Saturday.”

Now, the injury bug has bitten the Irish recently, but Freeman had some good news on Monday. After being down three of their top wideouts this past week, the Irish are expecting two of them back this week.

Freeman said that both Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse are expected back after missing the Duke game with hamstring injuries. Deion Colzie will still miss some more time with a knee injury.

Freeman evaluated the performance of his thin receiver group on Saturday during Monday’s presser.

“Yeah, to only have three receivers that played in the game, over the course of the 60 minutes, it takes its toll,” he said. “And that’s no excuse. We have to be better. And so, we have to continue to develop our other guys that are continuously improving, but we have to develop them with a sense of urgency that they can help us. And if you’re on the field, you’ve got to play to the standard. We can’t make excuses that you’re playing 60-some plays. You’ve got to continue to perform mentally and physically at the standard we’re demanding, and so they played their hearts out. We know we’ve got to be better.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s top-25 showdown at Louisville is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) makes a throw over Duke's R.J. Oben (94) during the first half of...

Notre Dame jumps back into top 10 in latest AP Poll

Updated: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish (5-1) are back at No. 10 after notching a come-from-behind win in the final minute at Duke on Saturday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball past Duke's Terry Moore (23) for the go-ahead...

Estimé’s late TD lifts No. 11 Notre Dame over No. 17 Duke 21-14

Updated: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Audric Estimé snuck through a crowd and broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left, capping a clutch long drive by the Irish that pushed them past the Blue Devils.

College

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws a pass as he is pressured by Michigan State defensive...

Michigan State falls at Iowa 26-16

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The Spartans didn’t provide much of a threat for Iowa’s defense in the second half.

College

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs in a touchdown against Nebraska during the first...

J.J. McCarthy has a hand in 3 touchdowns in No. 2 Wolverines’ 45-7 rout of Nebraska

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Michigan made fast work of the Cornhuskers, scoring on its first three possessions and leading 28-0 at half.

Latest News

College

Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks (4) celebrates a touchdown against Illinois during the second...

3rd-quarter scoring flurry leads Boilermakers to 44-19 rout over Illinois in battle for The Cannon

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The Boilermakers snapped a two-game losing streak and gave first-year coach Ryan Walters his first home victory against his former team.

College

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs with the ball after making a catch during the...

Indiana dominated by Maryland 44-17

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The Hoosiers enjoyed a significant edge in time of possession, but that was mostly because Maryland scored so easily.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) hands off to Audric Estimé (7) during the first half of an NCAA...

Irish in national spotlight again for primetime matchup at Duke

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Julianne Pelusi
Will the Blue Devils fall prey to the distraction? Or will the noise impact the Irish again?

Countdown to Kickoff

ND men’s lacrosse coach talks national championship win over Duke

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Terry McFadden sat down with Kevin Corrigan and talked with him about that title and so much more.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State during the...

Irish offense looks to bounce back after scoring 14 in loss to Ohio State

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Notre Dame’s offense slowed down from its breakneck pace last week, following up four straight 40-point performances with a pedestrian total of 14.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Mood following ND’s last-second loss to Ohio State

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By George Mallet
Something of a somber mood settled over Notre Dame’s campus after suffering a narrow loss to Ohio State. The mood, though, is beginning to improve.