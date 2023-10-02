Entertainment expert helps 16 News Now navigate Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hype

(WNDU) - We’re talking Taylor and Travis once again, in what’s become a pop culture phenomenon.

NFL star Travis Kelce and his friend (or girlfriend?) superstar Taylor Swift are literally breaking the internet.

Whether you care about them or not, it’s become a news story, so we want to help you navigate all the hype. That’s why we brought in our friend Jessie Rae Price, who works for “Entertainment Tonight” and creates videos highlighting the sports community.

Price discusses what this phenomenon is doing for football’s popularity, what the future entails for their relationship, and much more in her exclusive interview with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.