DTSB: City booming as 28 new businesses open in the last year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend appears to be getting some of its swagger back.

Officials today took some time out to count the reasons why.

“So, 2022 was 18 new businesses, plus the return of L Street Kitchen, and this year so far, is 10 new businesses,” said DTSB Executive Director Willow Weatherall.

While Ben’s Pretzels are no longer on the menu downtown, soon you will be able to buy, “So, herbal teas, soaps, butters,” said Akesma McGlown with Mixxture Apothecary. “So, we’ve been at the South Bend Farmer’s Market as vendors over the years. We went to University Park Mall. Now we’re taking over the Ben’s Pretzels location.”

TJ21 Media is another new kid on the block. About a year ago, the company set up shop on the seventh floor of the KeyBank building.

“We were in Mishawaka, but our ultimate goal is to be in downtown South Bend. The moment that I knew that there was going to be an opening in this building here at KeyBank building in the plaza downtown, I jumped on it immediately. There’s no way I could pass that up,” said TJ Jorgensen. “When you say South Bend everyone knows it, and this is the mecca for our area and I just wanted to be in the heart of this community.”

This year’s Art Beat event drew a record crowd of 20,000, and there are three major housing developments underway that promise to bring 300 new housing units to the downtown.

“We all know what our goal is for downtown South Bend is that it’s safe, welcoming, and vibrant,” said Mayor James Mueller.

The city’s long-term strategy to keep the population coming calls for converting commercial space to residential.

“We definitely haven’t seen a full return of people working downtown. We’ve seen a lot return, but not a full return, and we know that work from home is here to stay,” Weatherall said. “So, if people aren’t in the daytime working downtown, they need to be living in the downtown and working from home.”

Weatherall says the city has a goal of 5,000 people living downtown in the next five years.

