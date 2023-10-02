Dowagiac officials urge extra measures after heightened lead levels detected in city’s drinking water

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Dowagiac are urging residents to take extra measures after samples showed heightened lead levels in the city’s drinking water.

In a press release sent to 16 News Now on Monday morning, officials say it was determined that lead levels exceeded the lead Action Level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) in more than 10% of homes sampled between June 2022 and September 2022.

The city says this exceedance in lead triggers extra measures, which is why officials are sharing some ways you can reduce your exposure to lead.

Run your water to flush out lead-containing water

If you do not have a lead service line, officials say you should run the water for 30 seconds to two minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.

If you do have a lead service line, you should run the water for at least five minutes to flush water from your home or building’s plumbing and the lead service line.

Consider using a filter to reduce lead in drinking water

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends every household use a certified lead filter to reduce lead from their drinking water, especially households with a child or a child frequently visits the home, a pregnant person, an individual with high blood pressure, or if you live in a house built before 1987.

MDHHS offers free certified lead-reducing filters and replacement cartridges to eligible households. These criteria are:

Has a child under the age of 19 on Medicaid who resides in the home, or

Is a pregnant person on Medicaid.

If you do not qualify for free MDHHS filters, the city of Dowagiac will provide one filter per household served by the city’s water utility. You can get your filter at the following locations:

Dowagiac City Hall (241 S. Front Street, Dowagiac) (Phone: 269-782-2195)

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Van Buren-Cass District Health Department (302 Main Street, Dowagiac) (Phone: 269-539-5503)

Hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fri 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Officials say Dowagiac Dial-a-Ride will be available at no charge for residents to travel to City Hall to pick up a filter from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 269-782-3300 for a ride.

In addition to these measures, Dowagiac city officials are urging you to NOT use hot water for drinking, preparing food, or cooking, or preparing or preparing baby formula. They are also telling you NOT to boil your water because it will not reduce the amount of lead in water.

If you have any questions regarding the following topics as it pertains to lead in drinking water, reach out to the following agencies or visit the following websites:

Service line materials for your home : Dowagiac customers call 269-782- 2195 to learn more about their service line and schedule an inspection.

Testing your water for lead : Click here for a list of certified labs.

Health related questions : Call the Van Buren/Cass Community Health Agency at 269-254-7449.

Operating a food establishment such as a store, restaurant, bar, or food manufacturing establishment : Click here for specific information for food firms.

Regulatory questions about the Safe Drinking Water Act : Call EGLE at 800-662- 9278.

Pokagon Health Services is also providing support for Pokagon Band Citizens. You’re asked to call Pokagon Health Services at 269-782-4141.

Additional information regarding lead can be found at the city of Dowagiac’s website or at EGLE and MDHHS websites.

