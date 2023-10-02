Advertise With Us

Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey told WVLT.

The train reportedly experienced a mechanical issue, Ramey said, but he was unable to provide more information at the time, other than to say the train would not run Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51st annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball past Duke's Terry Moore (23) for the go-ahead...
Estimé’s late TD lifts No. 11 Notre Dame over No. 17 Duke 21-14
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) makes a throw over Duke's R.J. Oben (94) during the first half of...
Notre Dame jumps back into top 10 in latest AP Poll
Fugitive Friday: September 29, 2023
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Last 80s of the year Monday - Wednesday

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blanchard granted early release date, state announces
Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
Beyoncé, too, is heading to movie theaters with a concert film on the heels of the Renaissance tour
SBCSC announces death of Adams High School student