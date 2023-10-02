Community comes together to raise money for Hartford woman battling cancer

WATERVLIET, Mich. (WNDU) - The community came together in Watervliet on Sunday to raise money for a local mom battling breast cancer.

Amanda Goss, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with cancer nine years ago. And now, she needs around-the-clock care after recently being diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time.

“I was devastated because I love her dearly and it’s just heartbreaking to hear,” said Leah Dibble, a close friend of Amanda.

On Sunday, community members and close friends sat on the rooftop of Mr. Clean’s Cleaning and Restoration. People also stood on the street corners with buckets and signs that said “Honk if you love Amanda.”

The goal of the entire event: to raise funds to support Amanda and her family.

“I thought, that could be something we could do in a small amount of time and make it happen,” said Angie Roberts, organizer of the event and friend of Amanda. “And, everyone jumped on board. I didn’t hear any ‘nos.’ And that’s crazy. That doesn’t happen.”

Friends and family said Amanda is a selfless woman who loves her family.

“I’m greatly moved by her love of her children,” Roberts said. “We have so much in common, and she’s been fighting this terrible disease. And you feel like there’s nothing you can do to help.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up online for Amanda and her family. To view the page, click here.

