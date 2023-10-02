2nd Chance Pets: Tinker Bell and Chili

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Tinker Bell and Chili.

Tinker Bell is a 4-month-old girl, while Chili is a 5-month-old boy. To find out if Tinker Bell or Chili is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Tinker Bell, Chili, or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or visit the shelter, which is located at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to Pet Refuge’s website or follow them on Facebook.

