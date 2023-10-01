Stuff-a-Bus returns in-person, collects food for homeless

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Stuff-a-Bus event returned in-person on Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past few years, the event was held online.

The community came together at Martin’s Super Market on State Road 23 and Ironwood, donating crucial items to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend.

The team collected canned and non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and cash.

If you missed out on Saturday’s event, you can still donate by clicking here.

