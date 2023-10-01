Stuff-a-Bus returns in-person, collects food for homeless

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Stuff-a-Bus event returned in-person on Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past few years, the event was held online.

The community came together at Martin’s Super Market on State Road 23 and Ironwood, donating crucial items to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend.

The team collected canned and non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and cash.

If you missed out on Saturday’s event, you can still donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosts fall shredding event in Elkhart

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosts fall shredding event in Elkhart

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dozens of people came out with boxes full of personal documents to be shredded.

Events

Home & Outdoor Living Expo being held this weekend at Notre Dame

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
75 local exhibitors are offering everything you need to update your indoor or outdoor living space.

Events

Michiana Orchid Society Fall Show returns for first time since pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Event organizers say the free show has tons of photo opportunities and will educate attendees on the wonderful world of orchids.

Events

51st annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
You can enjoy carnival rides, games, food, contests, and lots of apples!

Latest News

Events

Meet Tony Moran ‘Michael Myers’ at Niles Scream Park!

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Before making his way to Niles, Tony Moran stopped by The WNDU Studios in South Bend to chat with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short.

Community

Lauren and Josh meet the Potawatomi Zoo’s porcupines!

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Lauren Moss and Joshua Short were introduced to Humvee and Chevelle on 16 News Now at Noon.

Events

The festival is returning for its 14th year now with lots of fun attractions on display.

14th annual Falloween Fest returns to Walkerton

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
By Waleed Alamleh
16 Morning News Now checked some of the fun on Friday morning!

Events

A look ahead at Michiana Crime Stoppers’ fall shredding event

Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to tell us more about this year’s event.

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Moser’s Austrian Cafe

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
Moser’s Austrian Cafe is known as a destination in New Carlisle. If you’re driving through town, you have to stop there.

Events

This is a file photo of the 50th annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival held in 2022.

Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday in Niles

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The four-day festival features food, rides, games, contests, and lots of apples!