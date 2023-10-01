School City of Mishawaka holds ‘Beef Bash’ to raise funds for life-size caveman statue

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka held a “Beef Bash” fundraiser Saturday night to help fulfill the vision of one of its late colleagues.

The event at Ironworks Plaza offered food trucks, drinks, and music. The goal of it was to raise money for a life-size caveman statue at Mishawaka High School.

The idea for the statue came from Mike Faulkner, the former assistant athletic director at Mishawaka High School.

Faulkner passed away last year after a battle with cancer, but friends and colleagues are still trying to accomplish his goal.

The statue will be placed on the west side of the high school, hopefully by late spring.

