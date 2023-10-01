Notre Dame jumps back into top 10 in latest AP Poll

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) makes a throw over Duke's R.J. Oben (94) during the first half of...
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) makes a throw over Duke's R.J. Oben (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has climbed one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (5-1) are back at No. 10 after notching a come-from-behind win in the final minute at No. 17 Duke on Saturday night. The Blue Devils dropped two spots in this week’s poll after the loss.

Notre Dame will face a third-straight ranked opponent next Saturday when it visits Louisville, who is now ranked No. 25 after starting the season 5-0.

Utah’s loss to Oregon State on Friday night paved the way for the Irish to jump back into the top 10. The only other change in this week’s top 10 was Oregon and USC flipping spots, with the Ducks now at No. 8 and the Trojans at No. 9.

The only newcomers to the poll this week are Kentucky (No. 20) and Louisville (No. 25). Florida and Kansas were the two teams to drop.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

  1. Georgia (5-0)
  2. Michigan (5-0)
  3. Texas (5-0)
  4. Ohio State (4-0)
  5. Florida State (4-0)
  6. Penn State (5-0)
  7. Washington (5-0)
  8. Oregon (5-0)
  9. USC (5-0)
  10. Notre Dame (5-1)
  11. Alabama (4-1)
  12. Oklahoma (5-0)
  13. Washington State (4-0)
  14. North Carolina (4-0)
  15. Oregon State (4-1)
  16. Ole Miss (4-1)
  17. Miami (FL) (4-0)
  18. Utah (4-1)
  19. Duke (4-1)
  20. Kentucky (5-0)
  21. Missouri (5-0)
  22. Tennessee (4-1)
  23. LSU (3-2)
  24. Fresno State (5-0)
  25. Louisville (5-0)

