Michiana Orchid Society Fall Show returns for first time since pandemic

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Orchid Society Fall Show is back this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show kicked off Saturday morning at Holy Cross College. Event organizers say the free show has tons of photo opportunities and will educate attendees on the wonderful world of orchids.

You can even purchase orchids at the show!

“When you look at the variety just within orchids — the amazing way they’ve evolved to live in their habitats and to survive over the thousands of years they have — they’re just a beautiful display of nature,” said Carol Stuht of the Greater Lansing Orchid Society.

If you missed the opening day on Saturday, you can check it out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

